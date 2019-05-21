  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

NEW YORK (CBSDFW.COM/CBSNEWS.COM) – Grab your neon pants, lace gloves, bomber jackets and get ready for a blast from the past! New Coke, one of the biggest marketing flops in American history, is returning as part of a promotional campaign tied to “Stranger Things,” the popular Netflix horror series set in the 1980s.

Coca-Cola announced Tuesday on Twitter that it’s bringing back the failed soft-drink in conjunction with the July 4 release of season 3 of “Stranger Things.”

