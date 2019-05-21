FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A Tarrant County jury found a Lake Worth, Texas man found guilty of DWI for operating a vehicle while under the influence of high levels of the pharmaceutical Zolpidem, commonly known as Ambien.
Brian J. Moore, 60, of Lake Worth was sentenced to two years probation.
Another driver captured video of Moore’s gray Ford Edge running over a median and smashing into multiple cars at the intersection of I-20 and Crowley Road in Fort Worth, before driving away at a high speed and continuing to drive erratically until crashing into cars stopped at a red light several blocks away.
The Tarrant County Criminal District Attorney’s Office said in all, Moore damaged eight other cars.
Moore told police he was on the way to the pharmacy when he “got sidetracked” and ended up on Crowley Road.
No serious injuries were reported, but the DA’s office said, “The video of Moore’s wild ride serves as a sobering reminder of how dangerous it is to drive under the influence of prescription medication.”
Moore’s pastor testified at his sentencing, confirming that Moore has since been to rehab and has gotten his chemical dependency under control.
“Taking prescription medications is not a free pass to driving while intoxicated,” said prosecutor Lloyd Whelchel. “There is a reason why you are cautioned about driving when taking medications. If you choose to drive while intoxicated, even on prescribed medication, we will prosecute you. You are still under the influence of a drug and a danger to others on the road.“