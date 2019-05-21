NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Daddy Dewdrop (born Richard Monda in Cleveland OH in 1940) is an American singer/songwriter who had only one song on Billboard but it was a top 10 hit: a novelty song!
“Chick-A-Boom (Don’t Ya Jes’ Love it) was written by Janice Lee Gwin and Linda Martin. What’s interesting with the song is that the lyrics are spoken, not sung. It was released in February 1971, got all the way to #9 on the US Billboard chart, and #5 on the Cash Box Top 100. Produced by Dick Monda and Don Sciarrotta on the Sunflower record label, running 2:40 officially, the lyrics go like this:
Last night I had a crazy dream
About a chick in a black bikini
Oh she looked so good she couldn’t be real
So she must be a magic genie
But then she disappeared around a corner
All I saw were three doors and the top of her bikini
I made it through the first door there was a party going on
I asked about the chick but what they said was this
Chick-a-boom chick-a-boom don’t ya jes’ love it
Chick-a-boom chick-a-boom don’t ya jes’ love it
Chick-a-boom chick-a-boom don’t ya jes’ love it
Chick-a-boom chick-a-boom-boom-boom
You would have heard this song in the day on stations like WABC/New York, KHJ/Los Angeles, WLS/Chicago, CKLW/Windsor-Detroit, KLIF/Dallas, and KILT/Houston. Hear it today on SIRIUS XM 70’s On 7 with Magic Matt Alan, Jaybeau Jones, J.J. Walker, and Charlie Wilde.