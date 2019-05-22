DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Fifteen-year-olds from underserved Dallas communities looking for a summer job, have a good shot at finding one this summer.

Dallas Police Chief Renee Hall announced the launch of a summer jobs program this week.

One Chief Hall’s strategies is to work with area business and community leaders to engage youth with limited opportunities “as they navigate the daily challenges they may face because of their current circumstances.”

The ultimate goal is to create a comprehensive program to captivate youth ages 14-17 to help them learn leadership skills and provide workforce development while building trust to achieve long-term positive engagement, according to a Dallas Police news release.

The idea is this program could result in stronger, safer communities and possibly a reduction in youth violence.

This summer will see the launch of Phase I of that program by providing employment and leadership development opportunities for 15-year-olds.

“We know that during summer months, there are thousands of youth who are out of school, without activities to occupy their time,” Chief Hall said during the announcement. “It’s in those moments of idle time where our youth can make decisions that could possibly impact their lives forever. We want to ensure that they make positive decisions and to give them opportunities that will not only shape their future but begin to build a strong work force for the City of Dallas.”

DISD and Big Brothers Big Sisters are working to select the teens.

The students attend or live near Lincoln, Wilmer-Hutchins, Bryan Adams, New Tech, South Oak Cliff, and Spruce High Schools.

The schools were chosen based on higher than average crime statistics and higher than average arrests amongst 14-18-year-olds.

The program is in partnership with Safer Dallas and is being fully supported via private funding, with AT&T and the Mark Cuban Foundation serving as its founding, primary sponsors.

Participating sponsors include Target, Pepsi, Flying Cross, DISD, Imprimis Staffing, Big Brothers Big Sisters, United Way of Metropolitan Dallas, and the Dallas Regional Chamber. Additional partners include Workforce Solutions Greater Dallas, City of Dallas Youth Commission and City of Dallas Park and Recreation Department.

The students will work Tuesday through Thursday and weekly participate in Mentorship Monday, where they will tour of various corporations and organizations and have lunch and learn sessions to gain insight into various diverse careers, meeting area civic and business leaders. They will also participate in a “Shark Tank” style entrepreneur day sponsored by the Dallas Regional Chamber.

Students interested in participating should get in touch with their counselors at Lincoln, Wilmer-Hutchins, Bryan Adams, New Tech, South Oak Cliff and Spruce High Schools.

For participation in the Citywide Youth Service day or interest in hosting a Mentorship Monday, contact, Elizabeth Saab, City of Dallas, External Relations Manager, Elizabeth.Saab@DallasCityHall.com.