DUNCANVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – DeSoto Fire Rescue performed a rare swift water response Wednesday afternoon to rescue a teenager who was injured in a swimming accident in Ten Mile Creek in Duncanville’s Harrington Park.
DeSoto Fire Rescue said the teen was injured after he and his friends jumped into the creek and he didn’t notice a ledge that was a few feet beneath him.
He hit that ledge hard during his jump and injured his back and legs. The teen was unable to get out of the creek on his own, but his friends were able to pull him onto the ledge until help arrived.
DeSoto Fire Rescue responded to the Duncanville incident because both fire departments share an Automatic Aide Agreement and the DeSoto crew was closest to the scene.
Once they got there, first responders realized that it would be necessary for one of their crew member to swim across the creek to perform the rescue.
That crew member was Captain Craig Kirk, a trained swift water technician.
“DeSoto is big on training and preparedness, and we always have a trained Swift Water Technician assigned to every shift,” noted DeSoto Fire Rescue Assistant Fire Chief Bryan Southard. “It was fortunate that Captain Kirk was the Swift Water Technician assigned to this shift because he also performed our last water rescue about a year ago. But that was for a dog that got stuck in a fountain in a pond!”
The teen was the rushed to Methodist Dallas Medical Center.