NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Matthew Sweet (born Sidney Matthew Sweet on October 4, 1964 in Lincoln NE) is an American alternative rock singer/songwriter. I had forgotten about him and his work until I heard a song of his this morning on SIRIUS XM 90’s On 9.
He moved to Georgia in 1983 to attend college and became a part of the booming music scene there before he became a commercial success in the 1990’s and most recently achieved success in 2018 with the release of his album , “ Wicked System Of Things.”
In 1995, he released the album “100% Fun”. The most noted song off that album was “Sick Of Myself”. Written by Sweet and produced by Brendan O’Brien, running 3:38 on the Zoo Entertainment label, the lyrics go like this:
You don’t know how you move me
deconstruct me and consume me.
I’m all used up, I’m out of luck I am starstruck
By something in your eyes
that is keeping my hope alive.
But I’m sick of myself when I look at you
something is beautiful and true.
World that’s ugly and a lie
it’s hard to even want to try.
I’m beginning to think
maybe you don’t know.
Years ago, you could have heard this song locally on 102.1 KDGE-FM in the DFW area when it was an alternative rock station. Today, you can hear this song on SIRIUS XM 90’s On 9.