THE COLONY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Police in The Colony are investigating the “suspicious” death of a dog after its body was found near a fire station on Monday, officials say.

The Colony Courier-Leader reports the dog belonged to resident Joe Fischer, and he told the paper that the dog went missing Sunday evening.

Fischer learned later that his dog’s body was found near Fire Station 2, which is next to The Colony Aquatic Park, according to the newspaper.

“There was no blood at the scene, just his carcass,” Fischer told the newspaper. “So somebody did this somewhere else and dropped him off there. And it wasn’t a wild animal that did this.”

Officials said police and animal services are investigating the dog’s death and do not have any additional information at this time.

“The death appears to be suspicious,” police said in a Facebook post.

Anyone with information is asked to call The Colony police at 972.625.1887.

