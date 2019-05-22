MANSFIELD (CBSDFW.COM) – A Rogene Worley Middle School student was injured Monday afternoon and taken to the hospital after suffering an alleged scissor attack by another student.

This according to a release from the Mansfield Texas Independent School District.

“Staff and Mansfield ISD police officers responded immediately, and an ambulance was called to the scene,” said the district.

The school did not release any information about the identity of the students involved citing privacy laws.

“The safety and security of our students and staff will always remain our top priority,” the statement continued. “A thorough investigation into the matter immediately ensued and is still being conducted by both campus administration and the MISD Police Department.”

The district said that school policy will dictate what actions they will take.

“Incidents of this nature are taken very seriously, and the appropriate consequences will be given to anyone and everyone involved in accordance with the Student Code of Conduct,” said officials.

Officials referred CBS 11 News to the MISD Police Department for more information.

This article will be updated as more information is released.