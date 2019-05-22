GARLAND (CBSDFW.COM) – Police in Garland are looking for the person/persons who shot and killed a 17-year-old boy on the evening of May 21.
It was around 9:00 p.m. when Garland police were called out to the 2000 block of Highwood Drive, near East Miller Road, after getting reports of shots fired.
When officers arrived they found a teenager, later identified as Devonte Duncan, injured by at least one gunshot. Duncan was taken to Texas Health Presbyterian Dallas but died from his injuries.
After some investigation, detectives say they believe Duncan and another male got into some sort of altercation. Duncan was shot during that fight.
Police say they are interviewing possible witnesses to try and figure out what lead to the shooting, but have not given any description or said if they know the identity of the gunman.