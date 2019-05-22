AZLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Azle police arrested a 24-year-old man now charged with Aggravated Kidnapping and Aggravated Sexual Assault of a child.
Diamond Marquis Williams of Fort Worth met the juvenile victim on Snapchat.
On Tuesday morning Azle Police Department patrol officers responded to a report of a kidnapping at the Kentucky Fried Chicken restaurant located at 637 Boyd Road in Azle. An employee from the business told Azle 911 operators and the responding officers a juvenile female ran into the restaurant asking for help because she was being held against her will. It was reported Williams left the girl unattended in a car while he entered inside the Cash America Pawn adjacent to the restaurant.
After his arrest, Williams was taken to JPS Hospital for treatment of a minor self-inflicted wound and later returned to Azle Police Department for an interview with detectives.
The victim was transported to Cook Children’s hospital for medical evaluation and treatment. She was reunited with her family at the hospital. It was reported to investigators the victim, who was taken five days ago from the Fort Worth home she shares with her parents, wasn’t listed as a runaway because Williams forced her to contact her family and tell them she was ok and with friends.
Williams is in custody at the Tarrant County Jail.