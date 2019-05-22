DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Southwest Airlines mechanics have approved a five-year contract that adds up to a 20% raise.
Dallas-based Southwest on Tuesday announced the tentative agreement with about 2,400 workers represented by the Aircraft Mechanics Fraternal Association. Both sides in March announced they had reached a tentative deal.
The agreement, which also calls for $160 million in bonuses, comes after six years of negotiations. Union officials say 94% of workers voted in favor of the proposal.
A Southwest statement says the new contract will become amendable in April 2024.
