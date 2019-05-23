(CBSDFW.COM/CNN) — Be sure to double check your meat products before grilling out this Memorial Day weekend.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service has issued a recall for more than 62,000 pounds of raw beef that was packaged by the Aurora Packing Company due to E. coli concerns.
The USDA said the meat was packaged in North Aurora, Illinois on April 19 and was distributed nationwide.
According to the USDA’s announcement, the products being recalled have the establishment number “EST. 788” inside the USDA mark of inspection. The recall includes more than 40 products, most of which are cuts of steak, like ribeyes, as well as ribs and brisket cuts.
The USDA also points out that people sometimes like to freeze cuts of meat for future use, so if you’ve socked away some beef in your backup freezer recently, you may want to check that as well.
The possible E. coli contamination was discovered after a random sampling, and the USDA says there have been no reported cases of illness related to this recall.
