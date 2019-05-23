Filed Under:Corner Food Mart, Deadly Shooting, DFW News, Garland, Heng Lam, robbery, Store Clerk Killed, West Walnut Street

GARLAND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A 30-year-old clerk at a convenience store in Garland was shot and killed during a robbery Wednesday evening, police say.

Police responded to a robbery call at the Corner Food Mart in the 4400 block of West Walnut Street. When they arrived, they found Heng Lam with a gunshot wound.

He was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police are continuing to investigate the robbery and shooting, and they do not have any suspect descriptions at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 972.485.4840 or Crime Stoppers at 972.272.8477.

