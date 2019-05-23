FORNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A Kaufman County woman shot and killed a man who broke into her home in an unincorporated area along FM 2757 Thursday morning.
Authorities said it was self defense.
The Kaufman County Sheriff’s Department said the homeowner reported waking up to a man banging on her front door.
She didn’t recognize him and didn’t open the door.
Authorities said the homeowner then heard him trying to get into a back door and she locked herself in a closet in a back room.
She called 911 and was still on the call when he confronted her.
Authorities said the woman shot the intruder and when deputies arrived, they pronounced him dead.
The sheriff’s department has not identified the intruder.
Charges are unlikely as the Kaufman County Sheriff’s Department says the homeowner was defending herself in her own home.
The Texas Rangers are assisting with the investigation.