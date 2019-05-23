Filed Under:DFW News, Hit and Run, Kaufman County, kemp, Kemp Police, pedestrian struck, Person of Interest, surveillance image, Texas

KEMP, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Kemp Police released surveillance images Thursday night of a man suspected of striking a pedestrian while he was behind the wheel and then taking off.

The hit-and-run happened on US Highway 175 on Wednesday, May 15.

Kemp hit-and-run suspect (Kemp PD)

Police are calling the man in the photos a “subject of interest.”

Police have not released any details on the condition of the victim.

Anyone who recognizes him can contact the Kemp Police Department 903-498-8600 during business hours or contact the Kaufman County Sheriff’s Department during non business hours 972-932-4337 to speak to an on duty Kemp Officer.

Kemp is about 45 miles southeast of Dallas.

