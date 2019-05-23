Comments
KEMP, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Kemp Police released surveillance images Thursday night of a man suspected of striking a pedestrian while he was behind the wheel and then taking off.
The hit-and-run happened on US Highway 175 on Wednesday, May 15.
Police are calling the man in the photos a “subject of interest.”
Police have not released any details on the condition of the victim.
Anyone who recognizes him can contact the Kemp Police Department 903-498-8600 during business hours or contact the Kaufman County Sheriff’s Department during non business hours 972-932-4337 to speak to an on duty Kemp Officer.
Kemp is about 45 miles southeast of Dallas.