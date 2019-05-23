Comments
(credit: CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP/Getty Images)
The North Texas Honda Dealers are surprising drivers with free gas through Memorial Day weekend starting on Thursday.
Here’s the schedule for the free gas tanker truck:
Thursday, May 23, 2019 // Dallas
- 9 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.: 4040 Cedar Springs Rd., Dallas TX 75219
Friday, May 24, 2019 // Watauga, Fort Worth
- 9 am. – 10:30 a.m.: 701 Rufe Snow Dr., Watauga, TX 76148
- 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.: 4600 Denton Hwy., Fort Worth, TX 76117
Monday, May 27, 2019 // The Colony, Lewisville
- 9 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.: 5745 SR-121, The Colony, TX 75056
- 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.: 877 S Stemmons Fwy., Lewisville, TX 75067