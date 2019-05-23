TERRELL, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A pit bull attacked eight children at a bus stop in Terrell nearly two weeks ago, and authorities are still searching for the animal and its owner, police say.
According to police, the incident happened on Friday, May 10 when a brown and white pit bull reportedly attacked children who were waiting at a bus stop area near the Heather Lane Apartments in the Kaufman County city. When police and animal control arrived, the found eight victims from the attack.
Police say some of the children were hospitalized but the injuries were minor.
The dog and its owner were not found at the scene of the attack and are still being sought by police. Pictures of the dog were released on the department’s Facebook page so that the public could be on the lookout.
Police say they want to quarantine the dog and test it for rabies.
“It is very imperative that this animal be located so it can be quarantined and monitored for rabies by Animal Control Officers along with the process of proceeding with the necessary legal hearings regarding this Dangerous Dog incident as required by State Law,” police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 469.474.2700.