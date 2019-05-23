



– Texas has its share of great golfers, both men and women, and one of those standouts is Angela Stanford. The LPGA golfer grew up in North Texas and still calls Fort Worth home.

Stanford has made her mark on the golf world. The Texas Christian University (TCU) alum has a trophy case filled with memories in her home. Her most recent win was perhaps her most impressive. She won a major — The Evian Championship played in France.

“It still kind of feels like a dream holding this, because you just never know in golf,” Stanford said holding the trophy.

In her office Stanford also has cherished pictures. One was taken when she was about 3 years old and could perhaps be documentation of her swinging a golf club for the first time. Another photo shows her at about age 10 already holding a trophy.

“When did you know you were pretty good at it?” CBS 11 News Anchor Russ McCaskey asked. “I never did,” she responded.

But she is good and with Stanford it’s not just about winning, it’s also about giving back.

“My mom was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2009,” Stanford said.

Stanford’s mother, Nan, survived, but the cancer has returned. Now that her mom is in the battle again the golfer’s non-profit organization, that serves children and young adults impacted by cancer, all that more personal.

“We were very middle class,” she said. “And I think if my mom would have been diagnosed when I was a senior in high school. I may not have gone straight to college.”

So Stanford, with her mom by her side, just last weekend was out raising money to give scholarships to kids who have had cancer or have family members with cancer.

“It’s Texas kids in Texas schools. So as much as I would love to grow, I’m from Texas, and I think it would mean a lot to help local kids.”

Stanford hopes to help a lot more kids in the future and also looks forward to more years on the LPGA tour.

She says she feels lucky that she gets her life satisfaction by playing golf and helping others. “I was chasing my passion and good things have happened. I’ve been very blessed.”