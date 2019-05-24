RICHLAND HILLS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A 1-year-old boy died Thursday evening after he was hit by a moving vehicle in the backyard of a home in Richland Hills, and police are calling it a “tragic accident.”
Police responded to the 3400 block of Popplewell Street just after 8:15 p.m. in regards to a child hit by a vehicle.
Paramedics transported the 1-year-old child, later identified as Alexander Vang, to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
According to the investigation, a family member was moving a trailer with a truck in the backyard of the home and didn’t know the child was near the vehicle. As the family member drove forward, the child was hit by the truck.
Police have determined the incident was a “tragic accident” and that no criminal charges are expected.