(CBSDFW.COM) – Memorial Day is the unofficial start of summer and boaters throughout North Texas are expected to take to the waters for a nice outing at the lake. Luckily, the weather is expected to be kind with summer-like temperatures and no rain in sight.
However, due to recent heavy rains throughout North Texas, lakes in the area have been forced to close sections such as parks and ramps because of flooding. Flash flooding and high water levels have caused closures that will affect visits to the lakes.
Below a list of some major lakes that have closures courtesy of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. (The list has been updated as of Friday morning at 10 a.m.)
BENBROOK LAKE
- HOLIDAY CAMPGROUND – FULLY CLOSED – PARK – 5/14/2019 14:59 – Park closed due to high flood waters. Horse trails are also closed
- HOLIDAY DAY USE AREA – FULLY CLOSED – PARK – 5/14/2019 14:58 – Park closed due to high flood waters. Horse trails are also closed
- MUSTANG – BEAR CREEK CAMPGROUND – FULLY CLOSED – PARK – 5/14/2019 14:59 – Park closed due to high flood waters
- MUSTANG – MUSTANG POINT MULTIUSE AREA – FULLY CLOSED – PARK – 5/4/2019 16:24 – Park is closed due to high flood waters
- MUSTANG – WEST CREEK CIRCLE – FULLY CLOSED – PARK – 5/3/2019 14:27 – Park closed due to high flood waters
- ROCKY CREEK – FULLY CLOSED – PARK – 5/4/2019 16:25 – Park closed due to high flood waters. Both horse trails are also closed due to flood event
GRAPEVINE LAKE
- KNOB HILLS – PARTIALLY CLOSED – ACCESS POINT – 5/21/2019 13:11 – “Trail is flooded”
- MURRELL – PARTIALLY CLOSED – PARK – 5/21/2019 13:12 – “The entire eastern half of the park is closed due to flood damage. Please only stay on the Northshore tail while in this area – when the trail is open. Please visit the dorba.org website for Northshore trail open/close status. Due to high water all areas of the park are closed except for Twin Coves Marina. Only those who have boats at the marina are being allowed into the park.”
LAVON LAKE
- AVALON PARK – FULLY CLOSED – PARK – 5/24/2019 9:55 – Park is closed due to high water
- BRATONIA PARK – FULLY CLOSED – PARK – 5/21/2019 8:05
- BROCKDALE BOAT RAMP – FULLY CLOSED – BOAT RAMP – 5/21/2019 8:05
- CADDO PARK – FULLY CLOSED – PARK – 3/1/2018 16:04 – Closed due to required facility upgrades and maintenance
- CLEAR LAKE PARK – PARTIALLY CLOSED – PARK – 5/21/2019 8:06 – Both boat ramps and Day Use areas are closed due to flood. Camping is available
- EAST FORK PARK – FULLY CLOSED – PARK – 4/9/2019 15:08 – Park is closed due to lack of gate attendants to run the park
- ELM CREEK PARK – FULLY CLOSED – PARK – 5/21/2019 8:07
- HIGHLAND PARK – FULLY OPEN – PARK – 5/21/2019 8:08
- LAKELAND PARK – FULLY CLOSED – PARK – 5/21/2019 8:07
- LAVONIA PARK – PARTIALLY CLOSED – PARK – 5/15/2019 9:21 – North Boat Ramp is Closed due to flooding. South Boat Ramp is open
- LITTLE AVALON – FULLY CLOSED – PARK – 8/10/2017 17:42 – Available seasonally for special events by request. Contact lake office
- LITTLE RIDGE PARK – FULLY CLOSED – PARK – 5/13/2019 8:20 – The park is temporarily closed due to flooding
- MALLARD PARK – FULLY CLOSED – PARK – 5/13/2019 8:20 – The park is temporarily closed due to flooding
- PEBBLE BEACH PARK – FULLY CLOSED – PARK – 5/15/2019 9:22 – The Park is temporarily closed due to flooding
- STILLING BASIN ACCESS POINT – FULLY OPEN – ACCESS POINT – 2/8/2019 9:53
- TICKEY CREEK PARK – FULLY CLOSED – PARK – 5/15/2019 9:24 – Park Temporarily closed Due to Flooding. Day Use and Swim Beach are closed until necessary road repairs are completed
- TWIN GROVES PARK – FULLY OPEN – PARK – 11/30/2018 16:20
LEWISVILLE LAKE
- BIG SANDY RAMP – FULLY CLOSED – BOAT RAMP – 5/14/2019 15:33 – Closed due to flooding until further notice
- CAMP CHEROKEE – FULLY CLOSED – PARK – 5/7/2019 13:52 – Park is closed and is in the process of being leased to the university of north texas for a research station
- DOE BRANCH ACCESS – FULLY CLOSED – BOAT RAMP – 5/14/2019 15:30 – Closed due to flooding until further notice
- HICKORY CREEK – FULLY CLOSED – PARK – 5/14/2019 15:29 – Closed due to flooding until further notice
- OAKLAND – FULLY CLOSED – PARK – 5/7/2019 13:57 – Park is closed indefinitely
- WESTLAKE – FULLY CLOSED – PARK – 5/14/2019 15:30 – Closed due to flooding until further notice
WHITNEY LAKE
- CEDAR CREEK PARK – FULLY CLOSED – PARK – 5/6/2019 16:32 – Park closed due to flooding
- CEDRON CREEK – FULLY CLOSED – PARK – 5/8/2019 14:59 – Park closed due to flooding
- KIMBALL BEND – FULLY CLOSED – PARK – 5/6/2019 16:29 – Park closed due to flooding
- LOFERS BEND – FULLY CLOSED – PARK – 8/25/2017 9:17 – Closed for Dam Repairs
- LOFERS EAST – FULLY CLOSED – PARK – 5/6/2019 16:30 – Park closed due to flooding
- LOFERS WEST – FULLY CLOSED – PARK – 5/8/2019 14:59 – Park closed due to flooding
- MCCOWN VALLEY – FULLY CLOSED – PARK – 5/6/2019 16:31 – Park closed due to flooding
- NOLAN RIVER PARK – FULLY CLOSED – PARK – 5/6/2019 16:30 – Park closed due to flooding
- PLOWMAN CREEK – FULLY CLOSED – PARK – 5/6/2019 16:31 – Park closed due to flooding
- RIVERSIDE – PARTIALLY CLOSED – PARK – 5/23/2019 11:19 – Riverside East is closed due to release of water downstream
- SOLDIERS BLUFF – FULLY CLOSED – PARK – 5/8/2019 15:00 – Park closed due to flooding
- STEELE CREEK PARK – FULLY CLOSED – PARK – 5/6/2019 16:32 – Park closed due to flooding
- WALLING BEND PARK – FULLY CLOSED – PARK – 5/6/2019 16:31 – Park closed due to flooding