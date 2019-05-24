MOUNT VERNON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Former Baylor University head football coach Art Briles is returning to Texas to coach high school football.
Mount Vernon ISD announced Friday afternoon it has hired Briles to coach Mount Vernon High School.
In a statement from the school district, Briles said, “High school football is a Texas institution. As a coach, it’s my first love. You’ll make no bigger impact in this world than when you shape the lives of young people—one practice, one game, and one life at a time. I am excited to be coaching at Mount Vernon this fall.”
“We are pleased to welcome Coach Briles back home to Texas. He brings with him a wealth of not only football experience but also life experience. He is passionate about investing in the lives of young people and helping them to succeed both on the field and in life. After a thorough due diligence process and several earnest conversations, we believe our students will benefit greatly from his skills and experience,” said Dr. Jason McCullough, Mount Vernon ISD’s Superintendent of Schools.
Briles was fired by Baylor in 2016 as the university confronted a sexual assault scandal involving football players.
Most recently, Briles coached an American Football Club team in Florence, Italy.
Former Baylor star quarterback, Robert Griffin III, who played for Briles tweeted the news release from Mount Vernon ISD and said, “Happy for you Coach Art Briles!!!”
“I began my coaching career in the Friday night lights of Texas high school football, and I’m looking forward to returning to my roots,” said Briles. “I have learned many lessons during my time as a coach. Some lessons are born out of success and others out of failure. But they all present opportunities to grow, to learn, and to teach, as we strive for excellence both on and off the field.”
Mount Vernon is a little more than 100 miles northeast of Dallas.