GRANBURY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – There’s a grand display of patriotism along Highway 377 in Granbury, Texas this weekend to remind everyone what Memorial Day is all about.

It’s the 2019 :A Field of Flags” to remember and honor those who served our country in the military and have passed away.

A Field of Flags in Granbury (Mike Kinney – CBS 11)

One-thousand flags are flying in a field along Highway 377 during Memorial Day weekend from Friday, May 24 through Monday, May 27.

Each 3′ x 5′ flag in the field has a tag identifying a person or unit being honored.

The opening ceremony is on Saturday, May 25 at 2:00 p.m.. The closing ceremony is on Monday, May 27 at 2:00 p.m.

All proceeds from the purchased flags support Hood County veterans, their families & the Granbury High School MCJROTC program, sponsored and administered by the Greater Granbury Chapter of MOAA (Military Officers Association of America).

