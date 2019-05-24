McKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The wreckage of a small plane that crashed Thursday evening, still rests in the backyard of the McKinney family’s home.
That family is still shaken after the plane came within a few feet of where their four children were playing inside the house in the 200 block of Black Bear Drive.
This family was preparing for cookouts and gatherings during the Memorial Day weekend.
But due to the significant structural damage to the home, they’ve been forced out and are starting to realize they may not be allowed back in anytime soon.
Some of Marlon and Jamillah Foster’s children were only a few feet from the wreckage.
One of them has scratches on his face after running away from it.
Authorities have yet to release the identities or conditions of the pilot and passenger, one of whom was not able to walk away.
On Friday, the Fosters were helping neighbors carpool kids to school despite the hardships they now face.
Authorities say they plan to bring in a crane and remove the wreckage Saturday morning after the family says they were initially told it could be several days.