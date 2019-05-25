LAKE CHARLES, La. (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Two men from south Texas were killed after they tried to jump their car across the gap on a raised drawbridge, authorities said.
The two victims were identified as 23-year-old Alejandro Cazares of McAllen and 32-year-old Roberto Alejandro Moreno of Edinburg.
Louisiana State Police said the incident happened shortly after 2 a.m. Friday at the Black Bayou Bridge about 6 miles south of Lake Charles. Investigators said the bridge was closed to traffic to let a boat pass through on the Intracoastal Waterway.
Witnesses told police that the car’s passenger, Moreno, got out the vehicle and pushed the gate arm up while Cazares drove the 2016 Chevrolet Cruze up to the raised section. Moreno got back into the vehicle.
According to police, Cazares then backed up, accelerated forward and tried to jump to the other side. The vehicle landed in the water and sank.
Both men were pronounced dead at the scene.
