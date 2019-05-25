DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A 9-year-old girl was killed and another child was critically injured after the vehicle they were in was hit by a car that was apparently drag racing in Dallas Friday evening, police say.
Police responded to the crash at around 7:30 p.m. in the 10700 block of Lake June Road, where the 9-year-old girl was ejected and another child in a car seat was injured.
Both children were taken to the hospital, where the 9-year-old girl was pronounced dead and the other child suffered critical injuries.
Through the investigation, police say they found that three cars were drag racing eastbound on Lake June Road. During that time, the children’s vehicle was making a left turn westbound off Lake June Road when it was hit by one of the drag racing cars.
According to police, the driver of the children’s vehicle suffered non-life-threatening injuries and another passenger was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
The driver of the racing car was taken to the hospital but was later released from treatment. There has been no word on what charges he may face as he remains in custody.
Although the two other racing cars fled the scene, they were both later found by police — one in Mesquite and another in Dallas. The drivers are being interviewed and may also face charges.