DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The driver behind the wheel of a pickup truck was shot and killed late Friday evening near the Trinity Groves area in west Dallas, police say.
Police say officers responded to the shooting at around 10:10 p.m. at 3300 Coronet Boulevard near Bataan Street. They found a man who had crashed into a fence after he was shot.
He was later pronounced dead from his injuries. His identity has not yet been released.
Police are investigating the case as a homicide and do not have any suspect descriptions available at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 214.671.3690 or Crime Stoppers at 214.373.8477.