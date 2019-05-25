Comments
MCKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A small plane has crashed just north of McKinney National Airport, and two people who were inside are okay, officials said.
The plane was reportedly carrying two people when it made an emergency landing Saturday afternoon in a field north of Highway 380 between Airport Road and New Hope Road.
The cause of the crash has not yet been determined as officials continue to investigate.
On Thursday, a Piper PA 28 plane crashed into a home in a McKinney neighborhood, which caused two passengers to be sent to the hospital. Their conditions or identities have not been released. There were no major injuries to residents in this crash.
This is a developing story and will be updated.