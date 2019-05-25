Filed Under:DFW News, McKinney, McKinney National Airport, plane crash


MCKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A small plane has crashed just north of McKinney National Airport, and two people who were inside are okay, officials said.

The plane was reportedly carrying two people when it made an emergency landing Saturday afternoon in a field north of Highway 380 between Airport Road and New Hope Road.

(Credit: Michael O’Keefe/First Response Photography)

The cause of the crash has not yet been determined as officials continue to investigate.

On Thursday, a Piper PA 28 plane crashed into a home in a McKinney neighborhood, which caused two passengers to be sent to the hospital. Their conditions or identities have not been released. There were no major injuries to residents in this crash.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s