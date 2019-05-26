Filed Under:Chambers Street, Deadly Shooting, DFW News, Downtown Fort Worth, Fort Worth Police, Shooting, Teen Killed

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A 16-year-old boy was shot and killed early Sunday morning at an apartment complex near downtown Fort Worth, police say.

Police responded to the shooting at around 2 a.m. in the 1600 block of Chambers Street. Arriving officers found the 16-year-old dead from multiple gunshot wounds in a common area of the complex.

The victim was later identified by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner as Robert Earl Boozer Jr.

Police say a second victim was also shot at the location but he was transported to the hospital in a private vehicle. His condition is currently unknown.

Police are investigating the case as a homicide and do not yet have any suspect(s).

