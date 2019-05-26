



An Amber Alert was issued late Sunday evening for a missing 4-year-old boy in Dallas. However, many have complained that the alert they received on their cellphones had little to no information on the case.

The Amber Alert is currently active for Fermin Fuentes who, police say, was inside a vehicle that was stolen in the 2200 block of South Buckner Boulevard in east Dallas at around 6 p.m. Police said the vehicle was found in the 8100 block of Rylie Road, but the child is still missing.

He’s described as having black, curly hair, brown eyes and was wearing a grey shirt and brown shorts.

However, there appeared to be issues with the alert residents got on their phones.

Many have voiced their frustrations after they received a message that said: AMBER Alert: Any information regarding this abduction, call Dallas Police Department 214.671.4268. That was the only information they received, according to many on social media.

The complaints appeared to come from both iPhone and Android users.

“This Alert didn’t tell me anything, had me lost!!!” Lavone Standberry said on Facebook.

“Nothing describing him or a car or anything. I didn’t even know a child was missing. The amber alert needs fixing,” Jennifer Morrison added.

Police are continuing to investigate the case and do not have any suspect descriptions available at this time.

Last week, an Amber Alert for a missing 8-year-old girl, Salem Sabatka, in Fort Worth appeared to have issues being sent out to the general public, according to police. In this case, police said the issue had to do with not having a license plate number for the suspect’s vehicle.