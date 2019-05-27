WASHINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – Sully the service dog paid tribute to his former owner George H.W. Bush on Memorial Day.
The Instagram post included a photo of Sully at the World War II Memorial in Washington, DC next to a stone engraved with George H.W. Bush’s name.
The post included a quote from the former president, saying:
“Each of the patriots whom we remember on this day was first a beloved son or daughter, a brother or sister, or a spouse, friend, and neighbor” – George H.W. Bush.
Always thinking of my best friend & the bravest military in the world 🇺🇸 who made the ultimate sacrifice while defending our country for our freedoms.
After President Bush died last December, Sully took on a new roll at Walter Reed Medical Center to work with U.S. military veterans.