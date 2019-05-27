Filed Under:former President George H.W. Bush, George H.W. Bush, Instagram, Memorial Day, service dog, Sully


WASHINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – Sully the service dog paid tribute to his former owner George H.W. Bush on Memorial Day.

The Instagram post included a photo of Sully at the World War II Memorial in Washington, DC next to a stone engraved with George H.W. Bush’s name.

The post included a quote from the former president, saying:

“Each of the patriots whom we remember on this day was first a beloved son or daughter, a brother or sister, or a spouse, friend, and neighbor” – George H.W. Bush.
Always thinking of my best friend & the bravest military in the world 🇺🇸 who made the ultimate sacrifice while defending our country for our freedoms.

After President Bush died last December, Sully took on a new roll at Walter Reed Medical Center to work with U.S. military veterans.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s