Comments
GRANBURY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A woman drowned over the weekend in the swift Brazos River near Pecan Plantation, authorities said.
Sheriff Roger Deeds said the strong current made the rescue very hard. So intense, in fact, that it overturned a Granbury firefighters’ rescue boat.
After that happened, the Brazos River Authority authorized slowing down the water release from the Lake Granbury Dam for three hours to recover her body from the brush
The recovered her body 3:41 p.m. on Sunday. There were no other victims.
The Hood County Game Warden is doing the investigation.