Filed Under:Death, DFW News, drowning, Granbury, Sheriff Roger Deeds, swift water rescue, Texas News, water rescue, Woman

GRANBURY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A woman drowned over the weekend in the swift Brazos River near Pecan Plantation, authorities said.

(credit: CBS 11 News)

Sheriff Roger Deeds said the strong current made the rescue very hard. So intense, in fact, that it overturned a Granbury firefighters’ rescue boat.

After that happened, the Brazos River Authority authorized slowing down the water release from the Lake Granbury Dam for three hours to recover her body from the brush

The recovered her body 3:41 p.m. on Sunday. There were no other victims.

The Hood County Game Warden is doing the investigation.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s