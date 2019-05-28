GRAND PRAIRIE (CBSDFW.COM) – A 21-year-old man is behind bars after police said he tried to rob a man at gunpoint, then led police on a short chase in Grand Prairie.
Tahj Pinson was charged with Aggravated Robbery, Evading in a Vehicle, and Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle (the car he was driving was reported stolen.)
Police said Pinson drove up to a person outside outside PLS Checking, located at 2502 S Carrier Parkway and demanded money. He fired a single round and then left the location at a high rate of speed. Pinson’s would-be victim followed him and gave police details of his car and direction of travel.
Pinson drove to another PLS Checking business in Dallas, according to police at which point officers arrived and attempted a traffic stop. But he led officers on a short chase, and in the course of the pursuit, threw an object out of the window.
Shortly thereafter, Pinson surrendered and was arrested.
Officers retraced the area where Pinson threw an item out of his window and located a .40 caliber handgun. The same handgun is believed to have been used in the aggravated robbery. Furthermore, investigators are looking into the possibility of additional offenses.