



– Heavy flames ripped through a historic hotel just south of downtown Dallas early Tuesday morning.

Thick smoke and flames completely destroyed the old Ambassador Hotel and sent smoke pouring across nearby Interstate 30.

When firefighters got to the scene, in the 1300 block of South Ervay Street, flames were shooting out from several areas of the 6-story building.

Despite the smoke and flames firefighters attempted to enter the building to fight the fire from inside, but they quickly realized the flames were too intense and moved to a “defensive posture” outside. It wasn’t long before the center portion of the hotel collapsed.

In addition to fighting the blaze, firefighters had to work to keep the fire from spreading beyond the hotel.

“We actually had separate fires north of where we are in downtown Dallas that were reported on the rooftops of some of the buildings in that area,” explained DFR spokesman Jason Evans. “Some of the embers from this fire ignited construction material on top of those buildings, thankfully those fire didn’t escalate.”

The Ambassador Hotel had been a landmark in the city for decades and was recently part of a redevelopment effort. As of 5:00 a.m. first responders declared the blaze “extinguished” and worked to put out hot spots. The building will now have to be demolished.

In all, more than 100 firefighters were called in to battle the 4-alarm fire.

Officials say the building’s caretaker was in the area when the fire started, but that person was stationed in a trailer outside. No injuries have been reported.

Investigators have yet to determine exactly what sparked the blaze.

