ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – We hear it’s a devil of a ride! El Diablo, the 14th loop coaster at Six Flags Over Texas, opens to the public today.
Being billed as “the world’s tallest loop coaster” El Diablo stands 100 feet tall. The pendulum style loop sends riders back and forth, propelling them head over heels during a series of 360-degree revolutions. The coaster changes direction a the halfway point and leaves suspended upside down.
“This super-sized loop coaster features six inversions and the most hang-time of any coaster in the park. El Diablo packs a wicked punch,” said Six Flags Over Texas president Steve Martindale.
At top speed, the ride completes a rotation in 6.66 seconds.
The grand opening ceremony for the ride happens at 2:00 p.m.
Six Flags Over Texas is open daily and the El Diablo loop is located in the Spain section of the park.