HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Two famous Houston athletes will soon be walking down the isle. Texans star J.J. Watt asked his girlfriend, professional soccer player Kealia Oha, to marry him and she said YES.
Both tweeted word of their engagement Sunday with photos showing Watt down on one knee before Ohai along a waterfront and rocky coast with a beautiful sunset.
Watt, who’s a three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year, tweeted “I’m the luckiest man in the world” #SheSaidYes.
Ohai’s tweet said: “I love you.”
She plays for the Houston Dash.
Watt, a college standout at Wisconsin, is known for helping raise more than $40 million for storm relief after Hurricane Harvey. An online fundraiser Watt launched after the storm hit Texas in 2017 went viral and far exceeded his original goal of raising $200,000.
Watt routed the millions to eight groups actively involved in Texas’ rebuilding and recovery.
