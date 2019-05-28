NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Undertakers were a British pop/rock group during the early to mid 1960’s, with that early R&B and Merseybeat/Liverpool sound that was prevalent during the late 1950’s and 1960’s.
Originally from Liverpool (they were contemporaries of The Beatles), the group consisted of Brian Boots Jones, Bugs Pemberton, Chris Hutson, Jimmy McManus, Bob Evans, and Les Maguire. The band received offers for representation by Brian Epstein who had represented The Beatles. Epstein later helped the group get a record deal from Columbia Records.
They were active from around 1961-1965. Today, SIRIUS XM 21 “The Underground Garage” was playing one of their songs!
Written by Solomon Burke, released in 1964, running 2:01 on the PTE label, the lyrics go like this:
Hey (Hey)
Everybody (Everybody)
All around the world
Every boy and girl
Take a lesson from me
That’s – a stupidity
My Mama
She says I silly
My Papa
Says I look like a fool
Baby,
I don’t mind criticism
They do that
Every day in school
Come along with me
See how much
Fun it can be
Wah-watch me
Oh, baby that’s a stupidity
My Mama
She said I’m silly
My Papa
Says I look like a fool
But
I don’t mind criticism
They do that
Every day in school
Come along with me
See how much fun it can be
Watch it on TV
That’s a stupidity
You make me feel so good…
Loud and brassy! Enjoy!