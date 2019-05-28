NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Undertakers were a British pop/rock group during the early to mid 1960’s, with that early R&B and Merseybeat/Liverpool sound that was prevalent during the late 1950’s and 1960’s.

Originally from Liverpool (they were contemporaries of The Beatles), the group consisted of Brian Boots Jones, Bugs Pemberton, Chris Hutson, Jimmy McManus, Bob Evans, and Les Maguire. The band received offers for representation by Brian Epstein who had represented The Beatles. Epstein later helped the group get a record deal from Columbia Records.

They were active from around 1961-1965. Today, SIRIUS XM 21 “The Underground Garage” was playing one of their songs!

Written by Solomon Burke, released in 1964, running 2:01 on the PTE label, the lyrics go like this:

Hey (Hey)

Everybody (Everybody)

All around the world

Every boy and girl

Take a lesson from me

That’s – a stupidity

My Mama

She says I silly

My Papa

Says I look like a fool

Baby,

I don’t mind criticism

They do that

Every day in school

Come along with me

See how much

Fun it can be

Wah-watch me

Oh, baby that’s a stupidity

My Mama

She said I’m silly

My Papa

Says I look like a fool

But

I don’t mind criticism

They do that

Every day in school

Come along with me

See how much fun it can be

Watch it on TV

That’s a stupidity

You make me feel so good…

Loud and brassy! Enjoy!