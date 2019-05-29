PEARLAND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Two DEA imposters are on the run outside of Houston after a botched burglary attempt.
The Pearland Police Department is looking for the men, after they approached a home dressed in jeans, with black shirts that had DEA lettering on the front and police lettering on the back. Both men were armed with handguns, and wearing balaclavas to hide their faces.
Police said one suspect appeared to be a black male, and the second appeared to be white or Hispanic male. The suspects announced “DEA” and that they had a search warrant for the home in the 11500 Block of Ivory Creek Drive.
But the homeowner told the men she was calling the police and the suspects fled in an older black in color Chevrolet SUV, possibly a Suburban or Tahoe with paper plates.
Pearland Officers conducted a search of the area, but no suspects or suspect vehicle was located.
The victim’s Ring doorbell captured video of the incident.
Anyone with information pertaining to this incident is asked to contact Sgt. Jernigan at 281-997-4144 or JJernigan@PearlandTx.Gov.
An investigation is on-going.