DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A Dallas officer fired his weapon at an armed suspect who was underneath a vehicle Tuesday evening, police say. Neither the suspect nor officers were injured during the incident.
Police say officers responded to the 7500 block of C.F. Hawn Freeway just before 8 p.m. in regards to a person with a weapon inside a business.
When officers arrived, the suspect ran out of the building and went underneath a nearby vehicle. Police say he refused officers’ commands to come out and that he still had the weapon in his hand.
Police say after officers tried to use a taser — which had no effect — the suspect turned toward them with the weapon, which led to one of the officers firing his duty gun. The suspect wasn’t hit by the gunfire.
According to police, the suspect was arrested and taken to the hospital for an unknown medical condition. His identity has not yet been released.
Police say he is expected to be charged with aggravated assault and aggravated assault on a public servant.