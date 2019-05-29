



Lowering clouds with broad circulation led to sirens going off and tornado warnings for Dallas, Denton and Parker Tarrant counties in the early afternoon hours.

Severe thunderstorm warnings were also in effect for North Texas as the round of storms made its way through the area.

Controllers in the tower at alliance airport evacuated the tower at 1:15 p.m. as that tornadic cell was moving near the airport.

To the west of the airport, straight line winds ripped down fences, tore through trees and pulled shingles off of roofs. Debris cluttered some yards while people hunkered down in stairwells at work for safety.

The storm appeared to move from the northern areas of Tarrant County and east into Denton County, passing through cities like Saginaw and Keller. Both Southlake and Grapevine were in the path of the storm’s area of concern, too.

Severe thunderstorm warnings were also issued just before 2 p.m. for Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant counties until 3 p.m.

CBS 11’s Doug Dunbar captured video of a possible rotation in Keller.

Possible rotation KELLER storm. pic.twitter.com/yQdpUtHHrv — Doug Dunbar (@cbs11doug) May 29, 2019

A second round of storms, possibly severe, is also expected later in the afternoon and into the evening.

A tornado watch was issued for most of North Texas until 8 p.m. as the storms move through the area Wednesday.

Follow along for weather updates. For more, go to CBSDFW.com/weather