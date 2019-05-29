Filed Under:Democratic National Committee, Democratic presidential candidates, Democrats, Presidential Candidate, presidential candidates, presidential debate, presidential debates


NEW YORK (CBSNEWS.COM) – Democratic presidential candidates hoping to participate in the party’s official third and fourth round of debates in September and October will need to meet higher polling and fundraising thresholds, party leaders announced Wednesday.

(credit: Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images)

The new criteria is likely to significantly thin out the record-size field of contenders by Thanksgiving by forcing out of the race the lesser-known contenders unable to reach the debate and its national television audience.

◊◊◊ Click Here To Read The Complete Story On cbsnews.com ◊◊◊

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s