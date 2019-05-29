DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Several police agencies were involved in a chase through Dallas that started in Rowlett Wednesday morning.
Police say the chase started when Rowlett police tried to stop the vehicle in regards to an investigation out of Royse City.
The chase soon involved Dallas police as it made its way through the city. The chase went through Highway 75 and I-30.
The chase eventually stopped near an apartment complex at I-30 and Roan Road in Garland. The driver could be seen getting out the vehicle and laying on the ground with officers pointing their guns at him. The driver appeared to have his hands up the whole time as he got out of the vehicle.
Police have not said what the investigation is about.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated.