WEATHERSTORMS IN NORTH TEXAS | Alerts | Radar | Upload Images | Weather App
Filed Under:Dallas, DFW News, police chase, Rowlett

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Several police agencies were involved in a chase through Dallas that started in Rowlett Wednesday morning.

Police say the chase started when Rowlett police tried to stop the vehicle in regards to an investigation out of Royse City.

The chase soon involved Dallas police as it made its way through the city. The chase went through Highway 75 and I-30.

The chase eventually stopped near an apartment complex at I-30 and Roan Road in Garland. The driver could be seen getting out the vehicle and laying on the ground with officers pointing their guns at him. The driver appeared to have his hands up the whole time as he got out of the vehicle.

Police have not said what the investigation is about.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s