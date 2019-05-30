by Erin Jones | CBS 11
Filed Under:canton, DFW News, First Monday Trade Days, Storm damage, Texas, tornado, tornado cleanup, Tornado Damage

CANTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Crews are still working to pick up debris and make repairs to damaged homes and buildings after a tornado hit the city of Canton on Wednesday.

No major injuries were reported.

“We’re just helping anybody we can,” Randy Byers said. “Everybody is coming together. That’s what it’s all about.”

Byers and his crew haven’t stopped working since the tornado plowed through the downtown area.

They spent a good portion of the day at a gas station off East Dallas Street that was hit.

Tornado cleanup in Canton (CBS 11)

“We have been getting all the metal up from this building right here and in all the buildings around here, all the scrap metal, wood, debris and glass,” Byers said.

“It seems like they got their stuff together because they got out here really quick and they’re cleaning up really quick,” The Salvation Army volunteer Phillip Adams said.

Adams served up breakfast, lunch, dinner, drinks and snacks to anyone who was hungry on Thursday. He was stationed outside the gas station.

“It makes me feel good that I can do something to help somebody in need,” he said.

In five years Byers has witnessed destruction from three tornados. He said every time, his community bounces back.

“We all stick together,” he said. “We get back on our feet”

First Monday Trade Days, one of the city’s biggest attractions, started Thursday and will be going on through the weekend.

Some of the merchandise at a couple of the businesses was damaged by the tornado.

Those businesses want people to know they’ll still be participating in trade days. They’re hoping to make up for the losses.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s