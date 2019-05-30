CANTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Crews are still working to pick up debris and make repairs to damaged homes and buildings after a tornado hit the city of Canton on Wednesday.

No major injuries were reported.

“We’re just helping anybody we can,” Randy Byers said. “Everybody is coming together. That’s what it’s all about.”

Byers and his crew haven’t stopped working since the tornado plowed through the downtown area.

They spent a good portion of the day at a gas station off East Dallas Street that was hit.

“We have been getting all the metal up from this building right here and in all the buildings around here, all the scrap metal, wood, debris and glass,” Byers said.

“It seems like they got their stuff together because they got out here really quick and they’re cleaning up really quick,” The Salvation Army volunteer Phillip Adams said.

Adams served up breakfast, lunch, dinner, drinks and snacks to anyone who was hungry on Thursday. He was stationed outside the gas station.

“It makes me feel good that I can do something to help somebody in need,” he said.

In five years Byers has witnessed destruction from three tornados. He said every time, his community bounces back.

“We all stick together,” he said. “We get back on our feet”

First Monday Trade Days, one of the city’s biggest attractions, started Thursday and will be going on through the weekend.

Some of the merchandise at a couple of the businesses was damaged by the tornado.

Those businesses want people to know they’ll still be participating in trade days. They’re hoping to make up for the losses.