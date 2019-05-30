Comments
DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – “Buy me some peanuts and Cracker Jacks” is the famous line from ‘Take Me Out To The Ball Game.’
Those lyrics forever linked baseball and the treat with a prize in every box. The prize in 1915 was a baseball card.
Photojournalist Mike Kinney took us to Heritage Auctions in Dallas where a set of those decade old cards are on the auction block this week.
The complete 176 card set of 1915 Cracker Jack baseball cards is valued at $750,000. It includes three cards valued at $100,000 — The Shoeless Joe Jackson, Ty Cobb, and Christy Mathewson cards.
Go ahead and bid if you want to own a piece of history.