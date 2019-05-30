Filed Under:1970s, baseball cards, Christy Mathewson, Collectable, Cracker Jacks, DFW News, Family, fun, Heritage Auctions, Kids, Memento, Sports, Take Me Out To The Ball Game, The Shoeless Joe Jackson, Treat, Ty Cobb


DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – “Buy me some peanuts and Cracker Jacks” is the famous line from ‘Take Me Out To The Ball Game.’

Those lyrics forever linked baseball and the treat with a prize in every box. The prize in 1915 was a baseball card.

Cracker Jack cards were largely a victim of circumstance, challenged by an array of factors limiting healthy survival, from the sticky contents of its original packaging to the century of time’s assault. (credit: CBS 11 News)

Photojournalist Mike Kinney took us to Heritage Auctions in Dallas where a set of those decade old cards are on the auction block this week.

The complete 176 card set of 1915 Cracker Jack baseball cards is valued at $750,000. It includes three cards valued at $100,000 — The Shoeless Joe Jackson, Ty Cobb, and Christy Mathewson cards.

Go ahead and bid if you want to own a piece of history.

