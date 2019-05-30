National CPR and AED Awareness Week – June 1– 7, 2019 – aims to raise awareness and increase the number of people who perform CPR in cardiac arrest emergencies. Each year, more than 350,000 out-of-hospital cardiac arrests occur in the United States. About 90 percent of people who suffer out-of-hospital cardiac arrests die. That’s why this year, the American Heart Association – the world’s leading voluntary health organization devoted to a world of longer, healthier lives – is highlighting the importance of bystander CPR.
When a person has a cardiac arrest, survival depends on immediately receiving CPR from someone nearby. CPR, especially if performed immediately, can triple a cardiac arrest victim’s chance of survival.
Only about 46 percent of people who experience an out-of-hospital cardiac arrest receive the immediate help that they need before professional help arrives. Many Americans don’t perform CPR because they don’t know what to do or they are afraid of hurting the person.
To help increase the likelihood of people performing CPR in an emergency, the American Heart Association recommends Hands-Only CPR, which has two easy steps. Step 1: Call 911. Step 2: Push hard and fast in the center of the chest until help arrives.
If you are called on to give CPR in an emergency, you will most likely be trying to save the life of someone you love: a child, a spouse, a parent or a friend. Take 90 seconds to learn how to save a life at www.heart.org/HandsOnlyCPR
Join the American Heart Association and the Frisco Rough Riders Thursday, June 27 for a night of heart. Learn how to be a lifesaver at a CPR training booth. For more information, visit this site – Click Here.