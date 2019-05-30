Filed Under:Bryan Cahill, DFW News, Frisco, La Valencia Apartments, officer-involved shooting, standoff, Texas Department of Public Safety, Trooper Injured, Trooper Shot

MCKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — A man accused of shooting a Texas state trooper while fleeing a suburban Dallas traffic stop was indicted on multiple counts that could, if he’s convicted, send him to prison for life.

A Collin County grand jury returned a seven-count indictment Tuesday against 42-year-old Bryan Matthew Cahill, charging him with four counts of aggravated assault on a public servant with a deadly weapon. The indictment also charges him with assorted other aggravated assault counts and evading arrest.

Bryan Cahill mugshot (Collin County Jail)

Police say the March 29 incident began when a state trooper tried to stop Cahill for a traffic violation. Instead, Cahill drove to his Frisco apartment complex, shooting the trooper in the leg while fleeing to his apartment.

After a standoff that lasted nearly 15 hours at a Frisco apartment complex, Cahill was taken into custody early Saturday morning.

He’s jailed on $3.05 million bond.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s