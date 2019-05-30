FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A man was shot early Thursday morning after police say he broke into a home in Fort Worth and tried to fight with the residents inside.
Police say the incident started when the suspect and a woman were arguing in front of a store, and that they both appeared to be on drugs. At some point, the man ran across the street to a house near Schwartz Avenue and NE 33rd Street.
According to police, the man broke a window on the side of the home and went inside. He then started to fight with one of the residents.
Police say when the resident yelled for his gun, the suspect ran away. However, the man later returned and tried to fight with the resident again.
As the man charged at the resident, police say the resident’s brother shot the suspect in the abdomen.
Police say the suspect ran away but was later found by police. He was taken to the hospital for treatment and is current condition is unknown. His identity has not yet been released.
The resident’s brother will not face charges.