TARRANT COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – At least three Tarrant County cities are looking into technical glitches impacting storm warning systems during Wednesday’s severe weather.
Two storm warning sirens in Keller did not sound during a tornado warning Wednesday afternoon.
The city was trying to determine Thursday if lightning or high winds had affected the sirens on Mt. Gilead Rd and Daryll Ln.
The city also was trying to track down why automated text message warnings from its SirenGPS system appeared to have been sent out in batches. Some of the warnings went out before the storm, but others were received after the threat had already passed.
Fort Worth’s Emergency Management Office had a problem with its NIXLE alert system re-sending tornado alerts after the storm had passed.
A spokesperson said the department had been aware of the problem previously and believed it had been repaired, but it reoccurred Wednesday.
In Southlake, sirens did not sound immediately when activated by the Northeast Tarrant County Communications center.
The city was able to activate them on its own, in plenty of time ahead of the storm, and was looking into the activation problem.
Siren systems are outdated an unreliable. Time to ditch them for better technology.