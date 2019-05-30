Comments
LANCASTER, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A North Texas middle schooler could soon have her art work on display for millions of people.
Christelle Matildo, a 7th grader at Elsie Robertson Middle School in Lancaster ISD, has had her artwork chosen for the national Google doodle competition.
Matildo is the only contestant from Texas.
She calls her artwork, “A Hopeful Future.”
The national competition happens next week.
The winner receives a $30,000 college scholarship and will have their doodle displayed on Google’s homepage.