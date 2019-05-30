Filed Under:Artwork, Christelle Matildo, DFW News, Elsie Robertson Middle School, google, Google doodle, homepage, Lancaster ISD

LANCASTER, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A North Texas middle schooler could soon have her art work on display for millions of people.

Christelle Matildo, a 7th grader at Elsie Robertson Middle School in Lancaster ISD, has had her artwork chosen for the national Google doodle competition.

Matildo is the only contestant from Texas.

She calls her artwork, “A Hopeful Future.”

Christelle Matildo’s Google doodle (Christelle Matildo)

The national competition happens next week.

The winner receives a $30,000 college scholarship and will have their doodle displayed on Google’s homepage.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s