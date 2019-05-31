DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A deadly month for Dallas continues as three people were killed overnight in shootings throughout the city.
Police say a man was shot in the parking lot of an apartment complex at around midnight in Fair Park in the 3000 block of Park Row Avenue. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.
In another shooting, a man in his late teens to early 20s was killed in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the Red Bird area of Dallas. This was in the 8000 block of Marvin D. Love Freeway at around 2:30 a.m.
According to police, a person was fatally shot in front of a business in the 2300 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard at around 3:30 a.m.
In all three of the deadly shootings, there were no suspects taken into custody as police investigate the cases. No suspect descriptions were available for any of the shootings.