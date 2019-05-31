FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth Police are seeking help in finding an expensive puppy that was stolen and the three suspects responsible.
Police said it happened on Wednesday, May 22 in the 7400 block of Darien Street.
Two men and a woman came to the home under the guise they were going to purchase the Bullmastiff puppy for $500.
They instead took the dog and ran off.
The victim started to run after them but was forced to duck behind a car when one of the suspects pulled out a gun.
The suspects took off in a gray, early 2000s model Honda.
A photo from a neighbor’s security camera shows two of the suspects running off.
Police said both of the men wore black clothing. One suspect has long hair and the other has short hair and a trimmed line across his brow.
Anyone with information can call Fort Worth Police at 817-392-4377.